Coal India Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went up today, 23 May 2024, by 2.21 %. The stock closed at 490.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 501.6 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India's stock opened at 494.7 and closed at 490.75 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 507.3, while the low was 491.5. The market capitalization stood at 309,122.45 crore. The 52-week high was 493.8, and the 52-week low was 223.3. The BSE volume for the day was 1,890,059 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Coal India has decreased by -0.01% and is currently trading at 501.55. Over a one-year period, Coal India's stock has gained 109.65% to reach 501.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 23.39% to 22,597.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.24%
3 Months13.38%
6 Months51.05%
YTD33.43%
1 Year109.65%
23 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1508.9Support 1493.1
Resistance 2516.0Support 2484.4
Resistance 3524.7Support 3477.3
23 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 4.31% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 561.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9985
    Buy7778
    Hold3332
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
23 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16644 k

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.58% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 702 k.

23 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹490.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 507.3 & 491.5 yesterday to end at 490.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

