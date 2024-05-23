Coal India Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India's stock opened at ₹494.7 and closed at ₹490.75 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹507.3, while the low was ₹491.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹309,122.45 crore. The 52-week high was ₹493.8, and the 52-week low was ₹223.3. The BSE volume for the day was 1,890,059 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Coal India has decreased by -0.01% and is currently trading at ₹501.55. Over a one-year period, Coal India's stock has gained 109.65% to reach ₹501.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 23.39% to 22,597.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.24%
|3 Months
|13.38%
|6 Months
|51.05%
|YTD
|33.43%
|1 Year
|109.65%
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|508.9
|Support 1
|493.1
|Resistance 2
|516.0
|Support 2
|484.4
|Resistance 3
|524.7
|Support 3
|477.3
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 4.31% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹561.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|8
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.58% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 702 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹507.3 & ₹491.5 yesterday to end at ₹490.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend