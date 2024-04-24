Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Sees Positive Trading Trends Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹446, reached a high of ₹446.35, and closed at ₹443.3. The lowest point for the day was ₹439.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹271,745.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹487.75, and the low was ₹223.3. The BSE volume for the day was 278,255 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.53%; Futures open interest increased by 0.47%
An increase in futures price and open interest for Coal India indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹443.35, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹440.95
Coal India share price is at ₹443.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹438.05 and ₹445.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹438.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 445.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Coal India share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Coal India has increased by 0.46% and is currently trading at ₹443.00. Over the past year, Coal India's shares have surged by 90.43% to ₹443.00. By contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 26.06% to reach 22368.00 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.23%
|3 Months
|12.13%
|6 Months
|44.05%
|YTD
|17.27%
|1 Year
|90.43%
Coal India share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|445.1
|Support 1
|438.05
|Resistance 2
|449.25
|Support 2
|435.15
|Resistance 3
|452.15
|Support 3
|431.0
Coal India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|8
|6
|7
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Coal India share price Today : Coal India volume yesterday was 6529734 as compared to the 20 day avg of 9576781
The trading volume yesterday was 31.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6.00 mn & BSE volume was 132.00 k.
Coal India share price Live : share price live: Analysts rating is
The stock traded in the range of ₹446.35 & ₹439.3 yesterday to end at ₹443.3. The technical trend suggests that following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!