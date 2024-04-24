Active Stocks
Wed Apr 24 2024 09:37:36
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.05 1.21%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 348.60 0.49%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 430.10 0.21%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,513.00 0.38%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,347.55 0.39%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Sees Positive Trading Trends Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Sees Positive Trading Trends Today

5 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 24 Apr 2024, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 440.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 443.35 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price TodayPremium
Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 446, reached a high of 446.35, and closed at 443.3. The lowest point for the day was 439.3. The market capitalization stood at 271,745.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 487.75, and the low was 223.3. The BSE volume for the day was 278,255 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Apr 2024, 09:40:04 AM IST

Coal India share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.53%; Futures open interest increased by 0.47%

An increase in futures price and open interest for Coal India indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

24 Apr 2024, 09:33:45 AM IST

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹443.35, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹440.95

Coal India share price is at 443.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 438.05 and 445.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 438.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 445.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Apr 2024, 09:18:03 AM IST

Coal India share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Coal India has increased by 0.46% and is currently trading at 443.00. Over the past year, Coal India's shares have surged by 90.43% to 443.00. By contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 26.06% to reach 22368.00 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.23%
3 Months12.13%
6 Months44.05%
YTD17.27%
1 Year90.43%
24 Apr 2024, 08:47:43 AM IST

Coal India share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1445.1Support 1438.05
Resistance 2449.25Support 2435.15
Resistance 3452.15Support 3431.0
24 Apr 2024, 08:32:46 AM IST

Coal India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy9867
Buy7777
Hold3331
Sell1112
Strong Sell1110
24 Apr 2024, 08:17:41 AM IST

Coal India share price Today : Coal India volume yesterday was 6529734 as compared to the 20 day avg of 9576781

The trading volume yesterday was 31.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6.00 mn & BSE volume was 132.00 k.

24 Apr 2024, 08:00:23 AM IST

Coal India share price Live : share price live: Analysts rating is

The stock traded in the range of 446.35 & 439.3 yesterday to end at 443.3. The technical trend suggests that following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App