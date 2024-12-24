Coal India Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹386.65 and closed lower at ₹382.75, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹388.65 and a low of ₹382.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹2,35,416.2 crore, Coal India has seen a 52-week high of ₹544.7 and a low of ₹342.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 362,762 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|387.45
|Support 1
|381.35
|Resistance 2
|391.1
|Support 2
|378.9
|Resistance 3
|393.55
|Support 3
|375.25
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹541.0, 41.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹614.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 362 k.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹388.65 & ₹382.55 yesterday to end at ₹383. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend