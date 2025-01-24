Coal India Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened and closed at ₹379.4, indicating stability. The stock reached a high of ₹388.3 and a low of ₹376.2 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹237,758.10 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹544.7 and above its 52-week low of ₹361.3. The BSE volume for the day was 275,752 shares, reflecting active trading.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹525.0, 36.06% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹614.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|9
|8
|Buy
|6
|6
|7
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 275 k.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹388.3 & ₹376.2 yesterday to end at ₹385.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.