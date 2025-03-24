LIVE UPDATES

Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Shares Surge as Trading Trends Upward Today

2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2025, 10:34 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went up today, 24 Mar 2025, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 406.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 409 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.