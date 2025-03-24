Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Shares Surge as Trading Trends Upward Today

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened and closed at ₹396.65, with a high of ₹410.90 and a low of ₹395. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹251,053.79 crore. Over the past year, Coal India reached a 52-week high of ₹544.70 and a low of ₹349.20. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 689,783 shares for the day, reflecting active market participation.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Coal India Live Updates: Coal India touched a high of 409.85 & a low of 406.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|409.42
|Support 1
|406.52
|Resistance 2
|411.08
|Support 2
|405.28
|Resistance 3
|412.32
|Support 3
|403.62
Coal India Live Updates:
COAL INDIA
Coal India Live Updates: Stock Peers
Coal India Live Updates: Today, Coal India's share price has increased by 0.64%, reaching ₹408.65, in line with its industry peers. Companies like Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, Stratmont Industries, and Emergent Industrial Solutions are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|2375.9
|12.6
|0.53
|3743.0
|2026.9
|274221.8
|Coal India
|408.65
|2.6
|0.64
|544.7
|349.2
|252661.33
|Sindhu Trade Links
|18.4
|0.13
|0.71
|31.35
|12.9
|2837.15
|Stratmont Industries
|72.69
|0.0
|0.0
|208.65
|33.24
|205.48
|Emergent Industrial Solutions
|439.85
|0.0
|0.0
|695.7
|94.5
|200.97
Coal India Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.84%; Futures open interest increased by 0.8%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Coal India suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Coal India Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹409, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹406.05
Coal India Live Updates: Coal India share price is at ₹409 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹396.4 and ₹412.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹396.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 412.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Coal India has increased by 0.76%, currently trading at ₹409.15. However, over the past year, Coal India's shares have decreased by 6.17%, also standing at ₹409.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.16%
|3 Months
|7.69%
|6 Months
|-17.43%
|YTD
|5.53%
|1 Year
|-6.17%
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|412.4
|Support 1
|396.4
|Resistance 2
|419.75
|Support 2
|387.75
|Resistance 3
|428.4
|Support 3
|380.4
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹475.0, 16.98% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹340.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹614.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|11
|9
|Buy
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|0.00
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7829 k
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 120.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 689 k.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed at ₹396.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹410.90 & ₹395 yesterday to end at ₹406.05. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.