Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Shares Surge as Trading Trends Upward Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went up today, 24 Mar 2025, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 406.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 409 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened and closed at 396.65, with a high of 410.90 and a low of 395. The company's market capitalization stands at 251,053.79 crore. Over the past year, Coal India reached a 52-week high of 544.70 and a low of 349.20. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 689,783 shares for the day, reflecting active market participation.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Mar 2025, 10:34 AM IST Coal India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coal India Live Updates: Coal India touched a high of 409.85 & a low of 406.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1409.42Support 1406.52
Resistance 2411.08Support 2405.28
Resistance 3412.32Support 3403.62
24 Mar 2025, 10:13 AM IST Coal India Live Updates:

24 Mar 2025, 09:53 AM IST Coal India Live Updates: Stock Peers

Coal India Live Updates: Today, Coal India's share price has increased by 0.64%, reaching 408.65, in line with its industry peers. Companies like Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, Stratmont Industries, and Emergent Industrial Solutions are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises2375.912.60.533743.02026.9274221.8
Coal India408.652.60.64544.7349.2252661.33
Sindhu Trade Links18.40.130.7131.3512.92837.15
Stratmont Industries72.690.00.0208.6533.24205.48
Emergent Industrial Solutions439.850.00.0695.794.5200.97
24 Mar 2025, 09:43 AM IST Coal India Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.84%; Futures open interest increased by 0.8%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Coal India suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

24 Mar 2025, 09:33 AM IST Coal India Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹409, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹406.05

Coal India Live Updates: Coal India share price is at 409 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 396.4 and 412.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 396.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 412.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Mar 2025, 09:15 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Coal India has increased by 0.76%, currently trading at 409.15. However, over the past year, Coal India's shares have decreased by 6.17%, also standing at 409.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.16%
3 Months7.69%
6 Months-17.43%
YTD5.53%
1 Year-6.17%
24 Mar 2025, 08:47 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1412.4Support 1396.4
Resistance 2419.75Support 2387.75
Resistance 3428.4Support 3380.4
24 Mar 2025, 08:33 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 475.0, 16.98% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 340.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 614.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1212119
    Buy5567
    Hold4444
    Sell110.001
    Strong Sell1122
24 Mar 2025, 08:15 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7829 k

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 120.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 689 k.

24 Mar 2025, 08:02 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed at ₹396.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 410.90 & 395 yesterday to end at 406.05. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

