Coal India Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Coal India's stock opened at ₹504.15 and closed at ₹501.6. The high for the day was ₹504.15 and the low was ₹492.2. The market capitalization was ₹306,441.67 crore with a 52-week high of ₹507.3 and a 52-week low of ₹223.3. The BSE volume for the day was 487,734 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 3.47% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹561.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 487 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹504.15 & ₹492.2 yesterday to end at ₹501.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend