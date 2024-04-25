Coal India Share Price Live blog for 25 Apr 2024

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Coal India's stock opened at ₹441.15 and closed at ₹440.95. The high for the day was ₹448.65 while the low was ₹441.15. The market capitalization of Coal India stood at ₹273,286.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹487.75 and the 52-week low was ₹223.3. The total BSE volume for the day was 402,722 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|447.68
|Support 1
|440.18
|Resistance 2
|451.92
|Support 2
|436.92
|Resistance 3
|455.18
|Support 3
|432.68
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 8.24% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹561.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|8
|6
|7
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 27.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 402 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹448.65 & ₹441.15 yesterday to end at ₹440.95.the stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
