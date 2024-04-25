Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 25 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 25 Apr 2024, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 440.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 443.45 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Coal India's stock opened at 441.15 and closed at 440.95. The high for the day was 448.65 while the low was 441.15. The market capitalization of Coal India stood at 273,286.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 487.75 and the 52-week low was 223.3. The total BSE volume for the day was 402,722 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Apr 2024, 08:45 AM IST Coal India share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1447.68Support 1440.18
Resistance 2451.92Support 2436.92
Resistance 3455.18Support 3432.68
25 Apr 2024, 08:32 AM IST Coal India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 8.24% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 561.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9867
    Buy7777
    Hold3331
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell1110
25 Apr 2024, 08:16 AM IST Coal India share price Today : Coal India volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9537 k

The trading volume yesterday was 27.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 402 k.

25 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹440.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 448.65 & 441.15 yesterday to end at 440.95.the stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

