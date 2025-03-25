Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went down today, 25 Mar 2025, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 406.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 405.85 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 408.00 and closed slightly lower at 406.05. The stock reached a high of 411.90 and a low of 405.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of 250,930.14 crore, Coal India has a 52-week high of 544.70 and a low of 349.20. The BSE volume for the day was 395,716 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 08:04 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed at ₹406.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 411.90 & 405.05 yesterday to end at 405.85. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

