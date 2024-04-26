Coal India Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹442.55 and closed at ₹443.45. The stock reached a high of ₹454 and a low of ₹441.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹279017.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹487.75 and the low was ₹223.3. The BSE volume for the day was 324,369 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The share price of Coal India has increased by 0.57% today, trading at ₹455.35. Over the past year, Coal India's shares have surged by 96.93% to reach ₹455.35, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 27.02% to 22570.35 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.16%
|3 Months
|10.5%
|6 Months
|48.22%
|YTD
|20.33%
|1 Year
|96.93%
The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|456.68
|Support 1
|444.63
|Resistance 2
|461.37
|Support 2
|437.27
|Resistance 3
|468.73
|Support 3
|432.58
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 6.02% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹561.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|8
|7
|7
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 27.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 402 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹454 & ₹441.95 yesterday to end at ₹443.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
