Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Coal India Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 26 Apr 2024, by 2.1 %. The stock closed at 443.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 452.75 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 442.55 and closed at 443.45. The stock reached a high of 454 and a low of 441.95. The market capitalization stood at 279017.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 487.75 and the low was 223.3. The BSE volume for the day was 324,369 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Apr 2024, 09:15 AM IST Coal India share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Coal India has increased by 0.57% today, trading at 455.35. Over the past year, Coal India's shares have surged by 96.93% to reach 455.35, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 27.02% to 22570.35 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.16%
3 Months10.5%
6 Months48.22%
YTD20.33%
1 Year96.93%
26 Apr 2024, 08:46 AM IST Coal India share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1456.68Support 1444.63
Resistance 2461.37Support 2437.27
Resistance 3468.73Support 3432.58
26 Apr 2024, 08:31 AM IST Coal India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 6.02% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 561.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9877
    Buy7777
    Hold3331
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell1110
26 Apr 2024, 08:17 AM IST Coal India share price Today : Coal India volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9537 k

The trading volume yesterday was 27.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 402 k.

26 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹443.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 454 & 441.95 yesterday to end at 443.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.