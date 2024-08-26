Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Shares Surge in Today's Trading Session

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹544.7 and closed at ₹538.6, with a high of ₹544.7 and a low of ₹537. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹333,341.98 crore. The 52-week high is ₹542, while the 52-week low is ₹226.1. The trading volume on the BSE was 31,075 shares.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.07%; Futures open interest increased by 0.3%
Coal India Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price combined with an increase in open interest for Coal India indicates that it might face downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India share price live: Today's Price range
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India stock experienced fluctuations today, reaching a high of ₹544.7 and a low of ₹537.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -54.55% lower than yesterday
Coal India Share Price Today Live: As of 12 PM, the trading volume for Coal India has decreased by 54.55% compared to the previous day, while the stock price was at ₹538.5, down by 0.02%. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 540.72 and 537.97 in the past hour. Traders might consider range-bound strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 537.97 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 540.72.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|539.57
|Support 1
|537.72
|Resistance 2
|540.68
|Support 2
|536.98
|Resistance 3
|541.42
|Support 3
|535.87
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India Short Term and Long Term Trends
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coal India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|529.14
|10 Days
|523.73
|20 Days
|521.25
|50 Days
|500.61
|100 Days
|481.32
|300 Days
|434.40
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹538.6, up 0% from yesterday's ₹538.6
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India share price is at ₹538.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹530.73 and ₹542.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹530.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 542.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -17.93% lower than yesterday
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Coal India's trading volume is 17.93% lower than it was yesterday, with the stock price at ₹539.5, down by 0.17%. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India reached a peak of 541.4 and a low of 538.65 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 538.93 (Support level 1), suggesting a potential downward trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring further support levels at 536.67 and 534.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|540.72
|Support 1
|537.97
|Resistance 2
|542.43
|Support 2
|536.93
|Resistance 3
|543.47
|Support 3
|535.22
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India trading at ₹539.2, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹538.6
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India share price is at ₹539.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹530.73 and ₹542.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹530.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 542.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India share price increased by 0.23% today, trading at ₹539.85. Meanwhile, its peers are showing mixed performances. Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, and Anmol India have declined, whereas Emergent Industrial Solutions is on the rise. In the broader market, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have gained 0.63% and 0.68%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|3060.85
|-15.1
|-0.49
|3743.0
|2142.3
|348937.24
|Coal India
|539.85
|1.25
|0.23
|542.0
|226.1
|332694.89
|Sindhu Trade Links
|20.0
|-0.02
|-0.1
|45.15
|17.02
|3083.86
|Anmol India
|37.15
|-0.75
|-1.98
|68.0
|30.1
|211.44
|Emergent Industrial Solutions
|111.55
|0.0
|0.0
|111.55
|90.25
|50.97
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹571.0, 5.83% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 48.29% higher than yesterday
Coal India Share Price Today Live: By 10 AM, the trading volume of Coal India was 48.29% higher compared to the previous day, with the stock price at ₹540.6, marking an increase of 0.37%. Trading volume, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹538.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹544.7 & ₹537 yesterday to end at ₹540.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend