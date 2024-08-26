Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Shares Surge in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Shares Surge in Today's Trading Session

4 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2024, 01:13 PM IST
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went up today, 26 Aug 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 538.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 538.6 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 544.7 and closed at 538.6, with a high of 544.7 and a low of 537. The company's market capitalization stands at 333,341.98 crore. The 52-week high is 542, while the 52-week low is 226.1. The trading volume on the BSE was 31,075 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Aug 2024, 01:13:33 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.07%; Futures open interest increased by 0.3%

Coal India Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price combined with an increase in open interest for Coal India indicates that it might face downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

26 Aug 2024, 01:00:02 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India stock experienced fluctuations today, reaching a high of 544.7 and a low of 537.

26 Aug 2024, 12:45:43 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -54.55% lower than yesterday

Coal India Share Price Today Live: As of 12 PM, the trading volume for Coal India has decreased by 54.55% compared to the previous day, while the stock price was at 538.5, down by 0.02%. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 12:33:50 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 540.72 and 537.97 in the past hour. Traders might consider range-bound strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 537.97 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 540.72.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1539.57Support 1537.72
Resistance 2540.68Support 2536.98
Resistance 3541.42Support 3535.87
26 Aug 2024, 12:24:16 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coal India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

26 Aug 2024, 12:20:04 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days529.14
10 Days523.73
20 Days521.25
50 Days500.61
100 Days481.32
300 Days434.40
26 Aug 2024, 12:12:56 PM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹538.6, up 0% from yesterday's ₹538.6

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India share price is at 538.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 530.73 and 542.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 530.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 542.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:45:47 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -17.93% lower than yesterday

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Coal India's trading volume is 17.93% lower than it was yesterday, with the stock price at 539.5, down by 0.17%. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 11:33:41 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India reached a peak of 541.4 and a low of 538.65 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 538.93 (Support level 1), suggesting a potential downward trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring further support levels at 536.67 and 534.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1540.72Support 1537.97
Resistance 2542.43Support 2536.93
Resistance 3543.47Support 3535.22
26 Aug 2024, 11:23:30 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India trading at ₹539.2, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹538.6

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India share price is at 539.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 530.73 and 542.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 530.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 542.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:13:30 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India share price increased by 0.23% today, trading at 539.85. Meanwhile, its peers are showing mixed performances. Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, and Anmol India have declined, whereas Emergent Industrial Solutions is on the rise. In the broader market, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have gained 0.63% and 0.68%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises3060.85-15.1-0.493743.02142.3348937.24
Coal India539.851.250.23542.0226.1332694.89
Sindhu Trade Links20.0-0.02-0.145.1517.023083.86
Anmol India37.15-0.75-1.9868.030.1211.44
Emergent Industrial Solutions111.550.00.0111.5590.2550.97
26 Aug 2024, 11:02:10 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 571.0, 5.83% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8899
    Buy8887
    Hold4433
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell2211
26 Aug 2024, 10:45:41 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 48.29% higher than yesterday

Coal India Share Price Today Live: By 10 AM, the trading volume of Coal India was 48.29% higher compared to the previous day, with the stock price at 540.6, marking an increase of 0.37%. Trading volume, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 09:24:16 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹538.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 544.7 & 537 yesterday to end at 540.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

