Coal India Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹385.7 and closed at ₹383. The stock reached a high of ₹386.8 and a low of ₹381.6. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹236,956.9 crore. Over the past year, Coal India has recorded a 52-week high of ₹544.7 and a low of ₹362.3, with a trading volume of 193,618 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹541.0, 40.65% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹614.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 193 k.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹386.8 & ₹381.6 yesterday to end at ₹384.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend