Coal India Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹544.7 and closed at ₹538.6. The stock reached a high of ₹544.7 and a low of ₹534.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹331,523.97 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹542 and a 52-week low of ₹226.1. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) recorded a trading volume of 166,988 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|543.48
|Support 1
|533.63
|Resistance 2
|549.02
|Support 2
|529.32
|Resistance 3
|553.33
|Support 3
|523.78
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹571.0, 6.14% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 166 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹544.7 & ₹534.85 yesterday to end at ₹537.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend