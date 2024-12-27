Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2024, by 0.55 %. The stock closed at 384.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 386.75 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 387.35 and closed at 384.65, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 390.40 and a low of 385.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of 236,956.9 crore, the stock's performance is notable against its 52-week high of 544.70 and low of 362.30. BSE trading volume for Coal India was 261,074 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1389.85Support 1384.8
Resistance 2392.65Support 2382.55
Resistance 3394.9Support 3379.75
27 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 541.0, 39.88% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 614.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9998
    Buy7777
    Hold4444
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell2222
27 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6873 k

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 261 k.

27 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed at ₹384.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 390.4 & 385.35 yesterday to end at 386.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

