Coal India Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹387.35 and closed at ₹384.65, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹390.40 and a low of ₹385.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹236,956.9 crore, the stock's performance is notable against its 52-week high of ₹544.70 and low of ₹362.30. BSE trading volume for Coal India was 261,074 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|389.85
|Support 1
|384.8
|Resistance 2
|392.65
|Support 2
|382.55
|Resistance 3
|394.9
|Support 3
|379.75
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹541.0, 39.88% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹614.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 261 k.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹390.4 & ₹385.35 yesterday to end at ₹386.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend