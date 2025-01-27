Coal India Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹386.80 and closed slightly lower at ₹385.85. The stock reached a high of ₹392.20 and a low of ₹381.90 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹236,063.30 crore. Over the past year, Coal India has experienced a 52-week high of ₹544.70 and a 52-week low of ₹361.30, with a trading volume of 264,386 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹525.0, 37.0% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹614.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|9
|9
|Buy
|6
|6
|7
|6
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 264 k.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹392.20 & ₹381.90 yesterday to end at ₹383.20. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.