Coal India Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹496.9 and closed at ₹497.25. The high for the day was ₹505.25, while the low was ₹489.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹308,814.32 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹507.3 and ₹223.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 374,935 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|507.45
|Support 1
|491.35
|Resistance 2
|514.4
|Support 2
|482.2
|Resistance 3
|523.55
|Support 3
|475.25
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 4.21% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹561.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 487 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹505.25 & ₹489.15 yesterday to end at ₹497.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend