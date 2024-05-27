Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went up today, 27 May 2024, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 497.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 501.1 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 496.9 and closed at 497.25. The high for the day was 505.25, while the low was 489.15. The market capitalization stood at 308,814.32 crore. The 52-week high and low were 507.3 and 223.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 374,935 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1507.45Support 1491.35
Resistance 2514.4Support 2482.2
Resistance 3523.55Support 3475.25
27 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 4.21% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 561.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9995
    Buy7778
    Hold3332
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
27 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17839 k

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 487 k.

27 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹497.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 505.25 & 489.15 yesterday to end at 497.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

