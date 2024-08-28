Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went down today, 28 Aug 2024, by -1.25 %. The stock closed at 537.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 531.25 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 539.65 and closed slightly lower at 537.95. The stock reached a high of 541.5 and dipped to a low of 530.25. The company's market capitalization stood at 327394.94 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Coal India's stock has fluctuated between a high of 544.7 and a low of 227.5. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 149,446 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11608 k

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 149 k.

28 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹537.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 541.5 & 530.25 yesterday to end at 531.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

