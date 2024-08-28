Coal India Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹539.65 and closed slightly lower at ₹537.95. The stock reached a high of ₹541.5 and dipped to a low of ₹530.25. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹327394.94 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Coal India's stock has fluctuated between a high of ₹544.7 and a low of ₹227.5. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 149,446 shares.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 149 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹541.5 & ₹530.25 yesterday to end at ₹531.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend