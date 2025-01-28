Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Coal India Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Coal India Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2025, 09:04 AM IST
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went down today, 28 Jan 2025, by -1.93 %. The stock closed at 383.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 375.80 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 380.50 and closed at 383.20, indicating a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 382.95 and a low of 372.80 during the day. With a market capitalization of 231,564.50 crore, Coal India has a 52-week high of 544.70 and a low of 361.30. The trading volume on BSE was 387,332 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jan 2025, 09:04:07 AM IST

Coal India declares second interim dividend post Q3 results: Details here

Stock Market Today: Coal India on Monday along with its financial performance also declared a second interim dividend of 5.60 per share: Check Details here

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/coal-india-declares-second-interim-dividend-post-q3-results-details-here-11737974918245.html

28 Jan 2025, 09:04:07 AM IST

Coal India Q3 result: Profit falls 17.5% YoY; second interim dividend of ₹5.60 declared

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/coal-india-q3-result-profit-falls-17-5-yoy-second-interim-dividend-of-5-60-declared-11737974601120.html

28 Jan 2025, 09:04:07 AM IST

Stocks to Watch: Coal India, ITC Hotels, Tata Steel, Adani Wilmar, ACC, and more

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-coal-india-itc-hotels-tata-steel-adani-wilmar-acc-and-more-11738000392217.html

28 Jan 2025, 08:49:47 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1381.57Support 1371.42
Resistance 2387.33Support 2367.03
Resistance 3391.72Support 3361.27
28 Jan 2025, 08:32:11 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 517.0, 37.57% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 614.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy101099
    Buy6676
    Hold4444
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell2222
28 Jan 2025, 08:20:21 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8584 k

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 407 k.

28 Jan 2025, 08:04:33 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed at ₹383.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 382.95 & 372.80 yesterday to end at 375.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

