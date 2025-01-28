Coal India Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹380.50 and closed at ₹383.20, indicating a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹382.95 and a low of ₹372.80 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹231,564.50 crore, Coal India has a 52-week high of ₹544.70 and a low of ₹361.30. The trading volume on BSE was 387,332 shares.
Stock Market Today: Coal India on Monday along with its financial performance also declared a second interim dividend of ₹5.60 per share: Check Details here
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|381.57
|Support 1
|371.42
|Resistance 2
|387.33
|Support 2
|367.03
|Resistance 3
|391.72
|Support 3
|361.27
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹517.0, 37.57% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹614.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|9
|9
|Buy
|6
|6
|7
|6
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 407 k.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹382.95 & ₹372.80 yesterday to end at ₹375.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend