Coal India Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹502.45 and closed at ₹501.10. The high for the day was ₹502.90 while the low was ₹490.70. The market capitalization stood at 304623.66 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹507.30 and ₹223.30 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 471033 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|501.63
|Support 1
|489.43
|Resistance 2
|508.37
|Support 2
|483.97
|Resistance 3
|513.83
|Support 3
|477.23
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 2.89% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹561.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 471 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹502.9 & ₹490.7 yesterday to end at ₹501.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend