Coal India Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Coal India's stock opened at ₹452.8, closed at ₹452.75, with a high of ₹460 and a low of ₹452.05. The market capitalization was ₹280,743.09 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹487.75 and the 52-week low was ₹223.3. The BSE volume for the day was 500,459 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 27.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 402 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹460 & ₹452.05 yesterday to end at ₹452.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
