Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Coal India Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 452.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 455.55 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Coal India's stock opened at 452.8, closed at 452.75, with a high of 460 and a low of 452.05. The market capitalization was 280,743.09 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 487.75 and the 52-week low was 223.3. The BSE volume for the day was 500,459 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 08:15 AM IST Coal India share price Today : Coal India volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9537 k

The trading volume yesterday was 27.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 402 k.

29 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹452.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 460 & 452.05 yesterday to end at 452.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.