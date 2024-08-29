Coal India Share Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2024

Hello User
Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went down today, 29 Aug 2024, by -0.93 %. The stock closed at 531.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 526.3 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 534.5 and closed at 531.25, with a high of 535.6 and a low of 525.7. The company has a market capitalization of 324344.39 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 544.7, and its 52-week low is 227.5. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 100,720 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1532.77Support 1522.87
Resistance 2539.13Support 2519.33
Resistance 3542.67Support 3512.97
29 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 571.0, 8.49% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8899
    Buy8887
    Hold4433
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell2211
29 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11608 k

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 149 k.

29 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹531.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 535.6 & 525.7 yesterday to end at 526.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

