Wed Jan 29 2025 09:24:53
LIVE UPDATES

Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2025, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 370.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 372 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 377.95 and closed at 375.40. The stock reached a high of 377.95 and a low of 367.55 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at 228,421.50 crore, with a trading volume of 341,921 shares on the BSE. Over the past year, Coal India has seen a 52-week high of 544.70 and a low of 361.30.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:30:53 AM IST

Coal India Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹372, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹370.95

Coal India Live Updates: Coal India share price is at 372 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 366.98 and 377.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 366.98 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 377.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

29 Jan 2025, 09:21:05 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Coal India has increased by 0.43%, currently trading at 372.55. However, over the past year, Coal India's shares have decreased by 10.21%, also settling at 372.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.86%
3 Months-11.91%
6 Months-28.63%
YTD-3.51%
1 Year-10.21%
29 Jan 2025, 08:48:11 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1377.38Support 1366.98
Resistance 2382.87Support 2362.07
Resistance 3387.78Support 3356.58
29 Jan 2025, 08:30:34 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 477.0, 28.4% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 614.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy101099
    Buy6676
    Hold4444
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell2222
29 Jan 2025, 08:19:54 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8742 k

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 345 k.

29 Jan 2025, 08:00:05 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed at ₹375.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 377.95 & 367.55 yesterday to end at 371.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

