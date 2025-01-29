Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹377.95 and closed at ₹375.40. The stock reached a high of ₹377.95 and a low of ₹367.55 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹228,421.50 crore, with a trading volume of 341,921 shares on the BSE. Over the past year, Coal India has seen a 52-week high of ₹544.70 and a low of ₹361.30.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Live Updates: Coal India share price is at ₹372 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹366.98 and ₹377.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹366.98 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 377.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Coal India has increased by 0.43%, currently trading at ₹372.55. However, over the past year, Coal India's shares have decreased by 10.21%, also settling at ₹372.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.86%
|3 Months
|-11.91%
|6 Months
|-28.63%
|YTD
|-3.51%
|1 Year
|-10.21%
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|377.38
|Support 1
|366.98
|Resistance 2
|382.87
|Support 2
|362.07
|Resistance 3
|387.78
|Support 3
|356.58
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹477.0, 28.4% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹614.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|9
|9
|Buy
|6
|6
|7
|6
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 345 k.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹377.95 & ₹367.55 yesterday to end at ₹371.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend