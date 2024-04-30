Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India closed today at 453, down -0.04% from yesterday's 453.2

43 min read . 30 Apr 2024 Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went down today, 30 Apr 2024, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 453.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 453 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 457.8 and closed at 455.55. The highest price reached during the day was 458.7, while the lowest was 450.65. The market capitalization was recorded at 279,294.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 487.75 and the 52-week low is 223.3. The BSE volume for the day was 146,385 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:05 PM IST Coal India share price NSE Live : Shareholding information

Coal India has a 11.70% MF holding & 8.41% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 12.12% in december to 11.70% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.59% in december to 8.41% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:30 PM IST Coal India share price Today : Return metrics and efficiency

Coal India's return on equity (ROE) was 56.11% in the last fiscal year, with a return on investment (ROI) of 21.30%. Analysts predict that the ROE will be around 47.27% in the current fiscal year and around 38.55% in the upcoming fiscal year.

30 Apr 2024, 07:05 PM IST Coal India share price Live : Financial performance

Coal India has shown an EPS growth of 19.00% and a revenue growth of 12.90% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has generated a revenue of 1430659.00 cr, which is 3.48% higher than the revenue from the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of -2.74% and a profit growth of 38.71% for the fourth quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:07 PM IST Coal India share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Coal India's stock price declined by 0.04% to reach 453, while its counterparts are experiencing varying movements. Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, and Anmol India are all declining, whereas Chandra Prabhu International is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises3054.0-25.55-0.833349.351786.1348156.34
Coal India453.0-0.2-0.04487.75223.3279171.59
Sindhu Trade Links23.12-0.87-3.6345.1517.023564.94
Anmol India40.15-0.31-0.7768.039.2228.51
Chandra Prabhu International30.70.752.541.022.456.76
30 Apr 2024, 05:33 PM IST Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

Coal India stock's price fluctuated between a low of 452.6 and a high of 458.45 on the current trading day.

30 Apr 2024, 03:52 PM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed today at ₹453, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹453.2

Coal India share price closed the day at 453 - a 0.04% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 456.77 , 460.53 , 462.62. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 450.92 , 448.83 , 445.07.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:46 PM IST Coal India share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is 13.16% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Coal India until 3 PM is 13.16% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 453, up by -0.04%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 03:32 PM IST Coal India Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:18 PM IST Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹454.7, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹453.2

Coal India share price is at 454.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 450.37 and 458.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 450.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 458.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 02:56 PM IST Coal India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days442.77
10 Days446.36
20 Days442.68
50 Days444.40
100 Days409.37
300 Days341.05
30 Apr 2024, 02:55 PM IST Coal India Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coal India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 02:50 PM IST Coal India share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is 0.96% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Coal India up until 2 PM is 0.96% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 455.35, showing an increase of 0.47%. Both volume traded and price are key indicators to analyze market trends. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by higher volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 02:37 PM IST Coal India share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 457.13 and 453.53 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 453.53 and selling near the hourly resistance at 457.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1457.02Support 1454.42
Resistance 2458.18Support 2452.98
Resistance 3459.62Support 3451.82
30 Apr 2024, 02:02 PM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹455.75, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹453.2

Coal India share price is at 455.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 450.37 and 458.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 450.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 458.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:49 PM IST Coal India share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is -3.65% lower than yesterday

The volume of Coal India traded until 1 PM has decreased by 3.65% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 456, reflecting a 0.62% decrease. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 01:39 PM IST Coal India share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 457.33 and 454.53 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 454.53 and selling near the hourly resistance at 457.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1457.13Support 1453.53
Resistance 2459.17Support 2451.97
Resistance 3460.73Support 3449.93
30 Apr 2024, 01:14 PM IST Coal India share price Today : Futures trading higher by 0.66%; Futures open interest increased by 0.33%

An increase in futures price and open interest for Coal India indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

30 Apr 2024, 01:02 PM IST Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

Coal India stock traded at a low of 452.6 and a high of 458.45 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 12:49 PM IST Coal India share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -8.54% lower than yesterday

The volume of Coal India traded until 12 AM is 8.54% lower than yesterday, while the price has dropped to 456.85, a decrease of 0.81%. Examining both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 12:35 PM IST Coal India share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Coal India's stock price reached a high of 456.4 and a low of 453.6 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 455.13 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1457.33Support 1454.53
Resistance 2458.27Support 2452.67
Resistance 3460.13Support 3451.73
30 Apr 2024, 12:24 PM IST Coal India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days442.77
10 Days446.36
20 Days442.68
50 Days444.40
100 Days409.37
300 Days341.05
30 Apr 2024, 12:24 PM IST Coal India Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coal India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 12:18 PM IST Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹456.05, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹453.2

Coal India share price is at 456.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 450.37 and 458.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 450.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 458.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:49 AM IST Coal India share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 4.16% higher than yesterday

The volume of Coal India traded up until 11 AM is 4.16% higher than yesterday, with the price currently at 454.85, representing a 0.36% increase. Volume traded is a key factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 11:37 AM IST Coal India share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 457.07 and 452.92 in the past hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 452.92 and selling near the hourly resistance of 457.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1455.13Support 1452.23
Resistance 2456.77Support 2450.97
Resistance 3458.03Support 3449.33
30 Apr 2024, 11:25 AM IST Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹453.15, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹453.2

Coal India share price is at 453.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 450.37 and 458.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 450.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 458.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:11 AM IST Coal India share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Coal India's stock has risen by 0.23% to reach 454.25, outperforming its competitors like Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India, and Chandra Prabhu International, which are experiencing losses. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.48% and 0.36% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises3074.55-5.0-0.163349.351786.1350499.04
Coal India454.251.050.23487.75223.3279941.93
Sindhu Trade Links23.88-0.11-0.4645.1517.023682.13
Anmol India40.0-0.46-1.1468.039.2227.66
Chandra Prabhu International29.7-0.25-0.8341.022.454.92
30 Apr 2024, 10:48 AM IST Coal India share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 5.07% higher than yesterday

As of 10 AM, the volume of Coal India traded is 5.07% higher than yesterday, with the price at 454.8, up by 0.35%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 10:33 AM IST Coal India share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Coal India touched a high of 458.45 & a low of 454.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1457.07Support 1452.92
Resistance 2459.83Support 2451.53
Resistance 3461.22Support 3448.77
30 Apr 2024, 10:10 AM IST Coal India Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:54 AM IST Coal India share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Coal India's stock price rose by 0.84% to reach 457, outperforming its peers. While Anmol India and Chandra Prabhu International are experiencing declines, Adani Enterprises and Sindhu Trade Links are seeing gains. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.25% and 0.38% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises3088.959.40.313349.351786.1352140.65
Coal India457.03.80.84487.75223.3281636.68
Sindhu Trade Links24.350.361.545.1517.023754.6
Anmol India40.2-0.26-0.6468.039.2228.79
Chandra Prabhu International29.12-0.83-2.7741.022.453.84
30 Apr 2024, 09:44 AM IST Coal India share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.77%; Futures open interest increased by 0.34%

A rise in futures price and an increase in open interest for Coal India indicate the possibility of a positive price trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

30 Apr 2024, 09:37 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹456.55, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹453.2

Coal India share price is at 456.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 450.37 and 458.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 450.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 458.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:18 AM IST Coal India share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Coal India has increased by 0.73% and is currently trading at 456.50. Over the past year, Coal India shares have risen by 94.44% to reach 456.50, outperforming the Nifty which only rose by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.33%
3 Months5.79%
6 Months44.09%
YTD20.55%
1 Year94.44%
30 Apr 2024, 08:50 AM IST Coal India share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1458.42Support 1450.37
Resistance 2462.58Support 2446.48
Resistance 3466.47Support 3442.32
30 Apr 2024, 08:30 AM IST Coal India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 5.91% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 561.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9877
    Buy7777
    Hold3331
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell1110
30 Apr 2024, 08:18 AM IST Coal India share price Today : Coal India volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8799 k

The trading volume yesterday was 38.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 146 k.

30 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹455.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 458.7 & 450.65 yesterday to end at 455.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

