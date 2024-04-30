Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India closed today at 453, down -0.04% from yesterday's 453.2

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹457.8 and closed at ₹455.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹458.7, while the lowest was ₹450.65. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹279,294.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹487.75 and the 52-week low is ₹223.3. The BSE volume for the day was 146,385 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India has a 11.70% MF holding & 8.41% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 12.12% in december to 11.70% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.59% in december to 8.41% in march quarter.
Coal India's return on equity (ROE) was 56.11% in the last fiscal year, with a return on investment (ROI) of 21.30%. Analysts predict that the ROE will be around 47.27% in the current fiscal year and around 38.55% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Coal India has shown an EPS growth of 19.00% and a revenue growth of 12.90% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has generated a revenue of 1430659.00 cr, which is 3.48% higher than the revenue from the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of -2.74% and a profit growth of 38.71% for the fourth quarter.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 5.96% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹561.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|8
|7
|7
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Today, Coal India's stock price declined by 0.04% to reach ₹453, while its counterparts are experiencing varying movements. Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, and Anmol India are all declining, whereas Chandra Prabhu International is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|3054.0
|-25.55
|-0.83
|3349.35
|1786.1
|348156.34
|Coal India
|453.0
|-0.2
|-0.04
|487.75
|223.3
|279171.59
|Sindhu Trade Links
|23.12
|-0.87
|-3.63
|45.15
|17.02
|3564.94
|Anmol India
|40.15
|-0.31
|-0.77
|68.0
|39.2
|228.51
|Chandra Prabhu International
|30.7
|0.75
|2.5
|41.0
|22.4
|56.76
Coal India stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹452.6 and a high of ₹458.45 on the current trading day.
Coal India share price closed the day at ₹453 - a 0.04% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 456.77 , 460.53 , 462.62. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 450.92 , 448.83 , 445.07.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The trading volume of Coal India until 3 PM is 13.16% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹453, up by -0.04%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Coal India share price is at ₹454.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹450.37 and ₹458.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹450.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 458.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|442.77
|10 Days
|446.36
|20 Days
|442.68
|50 Days
|444.40
|100 Days
|409.37
|300 Days
|341.05
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coal India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The trading volume of Coal India up until 2 PM is 0.96% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹455.35, showing an increase of 0.47%. Both volume traded and price are key indicators to analyze market trends. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by higher volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 457.13 and 453.53 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 453.53 and selling near the hourly resistance at 457.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|457.02
|Support 1
|454.42
|Resistance 2
|458.18
|Support 2
|452.98
|Resistance 3
|459.62
|Support 3
|451.82
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 5.41% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹561.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|8
|7
|7
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Coal India share price is at ₹455.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹450.37 and ₹458.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹450.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 458.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of Coal India traded until 1 PM has decreased by 3.65% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹456, reflecting a 0.62% decrease. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 457.33 and 454.53 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 454.53 and selling near the hourly resistance at 457.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|457.13
|Support 1
|453.53
|Resistance 2
|459.17
|Support 2
|451.97
|Resistance 3
|460.73
|Support 3
|449.93
An increase in futures price and open interest for Coal India indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Coal India stock traded at a low of ₹452.6 and a high of ₹458.45 on the current day.
The volume of Coal India traded until 12 AM is 8.54% lower than yesterday, while the price has dropped to ₹456.85, a decrease of 0.81%. Examining both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Coal India's stock price reached a high of 456.4 and a low of 453.6 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 455.13 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|457.33
|Support 1
|454.53
|Resistance 2
|458.27
|Support 2
|452.67
|Resistance 3
|460.13
|Support 3
|451.73
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|442.77
|10 Days
|446.36
|20 Days
|442.68
|50 Days
|444.40
|100 Days
|409.37
|300 Days
|341.05
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coal India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Coal India share price is at ₹456.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹450.37 and ₹458.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹450.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 458.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of Coal India traded up until 11 AM is 4.16% higher than yesterday, with the price currently at ₹454.85, representing a 0.36% increase. Volume traded is a key factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 457.07 and 452.92 in the past hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 452.92 and selling near the hourly resistance of 457.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|455.13
|Support 1
|452.23
|Resistance 2
|456.77
|Support 2
|450.97
|Resistance 3
|458.03
|Support 3
|449.33
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 5.88% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹561.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|8
|7
|7
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Coal India share price is at ₹453.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹450.37 and ₹458.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹450.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 458.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, Coal India's stock has risen by 0.23% to reach ₹454.25, outperforming its competitors like Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India, and Chandra Prabhu International, which are experiencing losses. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.48% and 0.36% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|3074.55
|-5.0
|-0.16
|3349.35
|1786.1
|350499.04
|Coal India
|454.25
|1.05
|0.23
|487.75
|223.3
|279941.93
|Sindhu Trade Links
|23.88
|-0.11
|-0.46
|45.15
|17.02
|3682.13
|Anmol India
|40.0
|-0.46
|-1.14
|68.0
|39.2
|227.66
|Chandra Prabhu International
|29.7
|-0.25
|-0.83
|41.0
|22.4
|54.92
As of 10 AM, the volume of Coal India traded is 5.07% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹454.8, up by 0.35%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Coal India touched a high of 458.45 & a low of 454.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|457.07
|Support 1
|452.92
|Resistance 2
|459.83
|Support 2
|451.53
|Resistance 3
|461.22
|Support 3
|448.77
Today, Coal India's stock price rose by 0.84% to reach ₹457, outperforming its peers. While Anmol India and Chandra Prabhu International are experiencing declines, Adani Enterprises and Sindhu Trade Links are seeing gains. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.25% and 0.38% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|3088.95
|9.4
|0.31
|3349.35
|1786.1
|352140.65
|Coal India
|457.0
|3.8
|0.84
|487.75
|223.3
|281636.68
|Sindhu Trade Links
|24.35
|0.36
|1.5
|45.15
|17.02
|3754.6
|Anmol India
|40.2
|-0.26
|-0.64
|68.0
|39.2
|228.79
|Chandra Prabhu International
|29.12
|-0.83
|-2.77
|41.0
|22.4
|53.84
A rise in futures price and an increase in open interest for Coal India indicate the possibility of a positive price trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Coal India share price is at ₹456.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹450.37 and ₹458.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹450.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 458.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Coal India has increased by 0.73% and is currently trading at ₹456.50. Over the past year, Coal India shares have risen by 94.44% to reach ₹456.50, outperforming the Nifty which only rose by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.33%
|3 Months
|5.79%
|6 Months
|44.09%
|YTD
|20.55%
|1 Year
|94.44%
The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|458.42
|Support 1
|450.37
|Resistance 2
|462.58
|Support 2
|446.48
|Resistance 3
|466.47
|Support 3
|442.32
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 5.91% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹561.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|8
|7
|7
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 38.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 146 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹458.7 & ₹450.65 yesterday to end at ₹455.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!