Coal India Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹527.4 and closed slightly lower at ₹526.3. The stock reached a high of ₹529.85 and dipped to a low of ₹516.35. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹325,145.55 crore. Coal India's 52-week high is ₹544.7, while the 52-week low is ₹227.5. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 147,291 shares for the day.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|532.77
|Support 1
|522.87
|Resistance 2
|539.13
|Support 2
|519.33
|Resistance 3
|542.67
|Support 3
|512.97
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹571.0, 8.23% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|9
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 149 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹529.85 & ₹516.35 yesterday to end at ₹527.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend