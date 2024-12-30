Explore
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Coal India Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went down today, 30 Dec 2024, by -1.58 %. The stock closed at 386.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 380.65 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 388.75 and closed slightly lower at 386.75. The stock reached a high of 388.75 and a low of 379.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of 238,251.1 crore, the stock is well-positioned despite a 52-week high of 544.7 and a low of 362.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 433,626 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Dec 2024, 09:15:05 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Coal India has increased by 0.04%, currently trading at 380.80. Over the past year, however, the price of Coal India shares has decreased by 0.12%, also standing at 380.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 9.58%, reaching 23,813.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.92%
3 Months-19.84%
6 Months-19.58%
YTD1.2%
1 Year-0.12%
30 Dec 2024, 08:45:01 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1386.92Support 1377.72
Resistance 2392.43Support 2374.03
Resistance 3396.12Support 3368.52
30 Dec 2024, 08:32:43 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 541.0, 42.13% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 614.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9998
    Buy7777
    Hold4444
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell2222
30 Dec 2024, 08:15:32 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6779 k

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 433 k.

30 Dec 2024, 08:00:41 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed at ₹386.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 388.75 & 379.55 yesterday to end at 380.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

