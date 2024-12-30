Coal India Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹388.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹386.75. The stock reached a high of ₹388.75 and a low of ₹379.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹238,251.1 crore, the stock is well-positioned despite a 52-week high of ₹544.7 and a low of ₹362.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 433,626 shares.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Coal India has increased by 0.04%, currently trading at ₹380.80. Over the past year, however, the price of Coal India shares has decreased by 0.12%, also standing at ₹380.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 9.58%, reaching 23,813.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.92%
|3 Months
|-19.84%
|6 Months
|-19.58%
|YTD
|1.2%
|1 Year
|-0.12%
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|386.92
|Support 1
|377.72
|Resistance 2
|392.43
|Support 2
|374.03
|Resistance 3
|396.12
|Support 3
|368.52
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹541.0, 42.13% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹614.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 433 k.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹388.75 & ₹379.55 yesterday to end at ₹380.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend