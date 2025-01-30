Coal India Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹373.30 and closed at ₹370.95, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹381 and a low of ₹371.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹233,844.70 crore, the stock has seen a significant range over the past year, with a 52-week high of ₹544.70 and a low of ₹361.30. The BSE volume was 274,313 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 274 k.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹381 & ₹371.05 yesterday to end at ₹379.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend