Coal India Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2025, by 2.29 %. The stock closed at 370.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 379.45 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 373.30 and closed at 370.95, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 381 and a low of 371.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 233,844.70 crore, the stock has seen a significant range over the past year, with a 52-week high of 544.70 and a low of 361.30. The BSE volume was 274,313 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8905 k

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 274 k.

30 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed at ₹370.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 381 & 371.05 yesterday to end at 379.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

