Coal India Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went up today, 30 Jul 2024, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 509.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 511.85 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 516.95, reached a high of 516.95, and a low of 507.6 before closing at 509.45. The market capitalization was recorded at 315439.25 crore. The 52-week high was 527.2 and the 52-week low was 226.1. The BSE volume for the day was 238,014 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1516.77Support 1507.42
Resistance 2521.53Support 2502.83
Resistance 3526.12Support 3498.07
30 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 514.0, 0.42% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 611.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9999
    Buy8877
    Hold3333
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
30 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10938 k

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 238 k.

30 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹509.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 516.95 & 507.6 yesterday to end at 511.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

