Coal India Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹516.95, reached a high of ₹516.95, and a low of ₹507.6 before closing at ₹509.45. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹315439.25 crore. The 52-week high was ₹527.2 and the 52-week low was ₹226.1. The BSE volume for the day was 238,014 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|516.77
|Support 1
|507.42
|Resistance 2
|521.53
|Support 2
|502.83
|Resistance 3
|526.12
|Support 3
|498.07
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹514.0, 0.42% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹611.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 238 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹516.95 & ₹507.6 yesterday to end at ₹511.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend