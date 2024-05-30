Coal India Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Coal India opened at ₹484.95 and closed at ₹487.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹491.85, while the lowest was ₹482.8. The market capitalization stood at 299,539.41 crore. The 52-week high for Coal India was ₹507.3 and the low was ₹223.3. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 227,859.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|491.17
|Support 1
|482.12
|Resistance 2
|496.03
|Support 2
|477.93
|Resistance 3
|500.22
|Support 3
|473.07
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 1.24% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹561.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 227 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹491.85 & ₹482.8 yesterday to end at ₹487.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend