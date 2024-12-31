Coal India Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹380.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹380.65. The stock reached a high of ₹382.4 and a low of ₹375.85 during the day. The company holds a market capitalization of ₹234,491.8 crore. Over the past year, Coal India's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹544.7 and a low of ₹362.3, with a trading volume of 445,809 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed at ₹380.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹382.4 & ₹375.85 yesterday to end at ₹377.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend