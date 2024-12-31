Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went down today, 31 Dec 2024, by -0.74 %. The stock closed at 380.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 377.85 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 380.95 and closed slightly lower at 380.65. The stock reached a high of 382.4 and a low of 375.85 during the day. The company holds a market capitalization of 234,491.8 crore. Over the past year, Coal India's stock has seen a 52-week high of 544.7 and a low of 362.3, with a trading volume of 445,809 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed at ₹380.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 382.4 & 375.85 yesterday to end at 377.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

