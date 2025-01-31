Coal India Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹382 and closed at ₹379.45, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹387.45 and a low of ₹380.60 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹237,295.90 crore, the stock has shown considerable fluctuations, with a 52-week high of ₹544.70 and a low of ₹361.30. The BSE volume for the day was 365,765 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|388.77
|Support 1
|381.92
|Resistance 2
|391.53
|Support 2
|377.83
|Resistance 3
|395.62
|Support 3
|375.07
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹470.0, 21.97% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹614.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|10
|9
|9
|Buy
|6
|6
|7
|6
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 365 k.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹387.45 & ₹380.60 yesterday to end at ₹385.35. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.