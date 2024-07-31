Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 31 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went up today, 31 Jul 2024, by 1.39 %. The stock closed at 511.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 518.95 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 513.95, closed at 511.85, with a high of 525.55 and a low of 509.65. The market capitalization was 319,814.79 crore, and the 52-week high and low were 527.2 and 226.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 560,539 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 09:17 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Coal India has decreased by 0.75% and is currently trading at 515.05. Over the past year, Coal India's shares have seen a significant increase of 126.54% reaching 515.05. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.84% to 24857.30 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.64%
3 Months4.53%
6 Months29.02%
YTD38.13%
1 Year126.54%
31 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1526.45Support 1510.55
Resistance 2533.95Support 2502.15
Resistance 3542.35Support 3494.65
31 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 514.0, 0.95% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 611.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8999
    Buy9877
    Hold3333
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
31 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11181 k

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 560 k.

31 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹511.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 525.55 & 509.65 yesterday to end at 518.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

