Coal India Share Price Live blog for 31 Jul 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹513.95, closed at ₹511.85, with a high of ₹525.55 and a low of ₹509.65. The market capitalization was ₹319,814.79 crore, and the 52-week high and low were ₹527.2 and ₹226.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 560,539 shares traded.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Coal India has decreased by 0.75% and is currently trading at ₹515.05. Over the past year, Coal India's shares have seen a significant increase of 126.54% reaching ₹515.05. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.84% to 24857.30 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.64%
|3 Months
|4.53%
|6 Months
|29.02%
|YTD
|38.13%
|1 Year
|126.54%
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|526.45
|Support 1
|510.55
|Resistance 2
|533.95
|Support 2
|502.15
|Resistance 3
|542.35
|Support 3
|494.65
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹514.0, 0.95% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹611.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|9
|8
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 560 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹525.55 & ₹509.65 yesterday to end at ₹518.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend