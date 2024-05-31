Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹486.2, reached a high of ₹487.5, and a low of ₹479.5 before closing at ₹486.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹298,522.56 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹507.3 and ₹223.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 202,267 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹485.05, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹482.45
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India share price is at ₹485.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹480.1 and ₹488.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹480.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 488.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India's stock price has increased by 0.46% today, reaching ₹484.65. Over the past year, Coal India's shares have surged by 99.85% to ₹484.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has grown by 20.69% to 22488.65 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.05%
|3 Months
|8.34%
|6 Months
|40.92%
|YTD
|28.23%
|1 Year
|99.85%
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|488.1
|Support 1
|480.1
|Resistance 2
|491.8
|Support 2
|475.8
|Resistance 3
|496.1
|Support 3
|472.1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 0.91% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹561.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17740 k
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 202 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹486.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹487.5 & ₹479.5 yesterday to end at ₹486.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend