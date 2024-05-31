Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 482.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 485.05 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 486.2, reached a high of 487.5, and a low of 479.5 before closing at 486.05. The market capitalization stood at 298,522.56 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 507.3 and 223.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 202,267 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹485.05, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹482.45

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India share price is at 485.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 480.1 and 488.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 480.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 488.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India's stock price has increased by 0.46% today, reaching 484.65. Over the past year, Coal India's shares have surged by 99.85% to 484.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has grown by 20.69% to 22488.65 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.05%
3 Months8.34%
6 Months40.92%
YTD28.23%
1 Year99.85%
31 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1488.1Support 1480.1
Resistance 2491.8Support 2475.8
Resistance 3496.1Support 3472.1
31 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 0.91% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 561.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9995
    Buy7778
    Hold3332
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
31 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17740 k

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 202 k.

31 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹486.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 487.5 & 479.5 yesterday to end at 486.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.