COCHIN SHIPYARD share price Today Live Updates : Cochin Shipyard Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:27 PM IST Trade
Livemint

COCHIN SHIPYARD stock price went down today, 11 Jan 2024, by -3.6 %. The stock closed at 802.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 773.5 per share. Investors should monitor COCHIN SHIPYARD stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

COCHIN SHIPYARD Stock Price Today

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today : On the last day, Cochin Shipyard opened at 799.95 and closed at 802.4. The stock reached a high of 799.95 and a low of 761.1. The market capitalization of Cochin Shipyard is 20,369.03 crore. The 52-week high is 802.4 and the 52-week low is 205.5. The BSE volume for the day was 406,477 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 12:27 PM IST COCHIN SHIPYARD share price NSE Live :COCHIN SHIPYARD trading at ₹773.5, down -3.6% from yesterday's ₹802.4

The current data for Cochin Shipyard stock shows that the price is 773.5, which represents a decrease of 3.6 percent. The net change is -28.9, indicating a decline in value.

11 Jan 2024, 12:14 PM IST COCHIN SHIPYARD ORD share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Cochin Shipyard ORD stock is 761.1, while the high price is 799.95.

11 Jan 2024, 11:40 AM IST COCHIN SHIPYARD share price Live :COCHIN SHIPYARD closed at ₹802.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Cochin Shipyard on the BSE had a volume of 406,477 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 802.4.

