COCHIN SHIPYARD share price Today Live Updates : Cochin Shipyard Stocks Plummeting

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST Trade
Livemint

COCHIN SHIPYARD stock price went down today, 12 Jan 2024, by -0.92 %. The stock closed at 772.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 765.7 per share. Investors should monitor COCHIN SHIPYARD stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

COCHIN SHIPYARD Stock Price Today

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Cochin Shipyard opened at 799.95 and closed at 802.4. The stock reached a high of 799.95 and a low of 761.1. The market capitalization of Cochin Shipyard is 20,330.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 802.4, while the 52-week low is 205.5. The BSE volume for Cochin Shipyard was 572,419 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST COCHIN SHIPYARD Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST COCHIN SHIPYARD share price update :COCHIN SHIPYARD trading at ₹765.7, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹772.8

The current data for Cochin Shipyard stock shows that the price is at 765.7. There has been a percent change of -0.92, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.1, suggesting a decrease of 7.1 in the stock price.

12 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST COCHIN SHIPYARD share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week13.38%
3 Months38.34%
6 Months142.52%
YTD14.15%
1 Year223.11%
12 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST COCHIN SHIPYARD share price Today :COCHIN SHIPYARD trading at ₹772.8, down -3.69% from yesterday's ₹802.4

The current data for Cochin Shipyard stock shows that the price is 772.8. There has been a percent change of -3.69, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -29.6, which means the stock has decreased by 29.6. This information suggests that Cochin Shipyard stock has experienced a decline in price.

12 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST COCHIN SHIPYARD share price Live :COCHIN SHIPYARD closed at ₹802.4 on last trading day

The Cochin Shipyard BSE volume for the last day was 572,419 shares with a closing price of 802.4.

