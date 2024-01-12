COCHIN SHIPYARD share price Today Live Updates : Cochin Shipyard Stocks Plummeting

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Cochin Shipyard opened at ₹799.95 and closed at ₹802.4. The stock reached a high of ₹799.95 and a low of ₹761.1. The market capitalization of Cochin Shipyard is ₹20,330.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹802.4, while the 52-week low is ₹205.5. The BSE volume for Cochin Shipyard was 572,419 shares.
The current data for Cochin Shipyard stock shows that the price is at ₹765.7. There has been a percent change of -0.92, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.1, suggesting a decrease of ₹7.1 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|13.38%
|3 Months
|38.34%
|6 Months
|142.52%
|YTD
|14.15%
|1 Year
|223.11%
The current data for Cochin Shipyard stock shows that the price is ₹772.8. There has been a percent change of -3.69, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -29.6, which means the stock has decreased by ₹29.6. This information suggests that Cochin Shipyard stock has experienced a decline in price.
The Cochin Shipyard BSE volume for the last day was 572,419 shares with a closing price of ₹802.4.
