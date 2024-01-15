Hello User
COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

COCHIN SHIPYARD stock price went down today, 15 Jan 2024, by -2.44 %. The stock closed at 772.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 753.95 per share. Investors should monitor COCHIN SHIPYARD stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

COCHIN SHIPYARD Stock Price Today

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today : On the last day, the Cochin Shipyard had an open price of 775.25 and a close price of 772.8. The stock had a high of 782.8 and a low of 750.5. The company's market capitalization is 19,834.98 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 802.4, while the 52-week low is 205.5. The BSE volume for the day was 368,990 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST COCHIN SHIPYARD share price Live :COCHIN SHIPYARD closed at ₹772.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Cochin Shipyard on the BSE recorded a trading volume of 368,990 shares. The closing price for the day was 772.8.

