Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

COCHIN SHIPYARD share price Today Live Updates : Cochin Shipyard Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

COCHIN SHIPYARD stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 1.98 %. The stock closed at 770.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 785.8 per share. Investors should monitor COCHIN SHIPYARD stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

COCHIN SHIPYARD Stock Price Today

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Cochin Shipyard had an open price of 758.3 and a close price of 753.95. The stock reached a high of 790 and a low of 757.7. The market capitalization of the company is 20271.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 802.4 and the 52-week low is 205.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 558,121 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST COCHIN SHIPYARD share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST COCHIN SHIPYARD share price Today :COCHIN SHIPYARD trading at ₹785.8, up 1.98% from yesterday's ₹770.55

The current data for Cochin Shipyard stock shows that the price is 785.8 with a percent change of 1.98 and a net change of 15.25. This means that the stock has increased by 1.98% from its previous value, resulting in a net increase of 15.25.

16 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST COCHIN SHIPYARD share price Live :COCHIN SHIPYARD closed at ₹753.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Cochin Shipyard on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 558,121. The closing price of the shares was 753.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.