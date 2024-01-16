COCHIN SHIPYARD share price Today Live Updates : Cochin Shipyard Soars in Trading Today

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Cochin Shipyard had an open price of ₹758.3 and a close price of ₹753.95. The stock reached a high of ₹790 and a low of ₹757.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹20271.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹802.4 and the 52-week low is ₹205.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 558,121 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Cochin Shipyard stock shows that the price is ₹785.8 with a percent change of 1.98 and a net change of 15.25. This means that the stock has increased by 1.98% from its previous value, resulting in a net increase of ₹15.25.
On the last day of trading for Cochin Shipyard on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 558,121. The closing price of the shares was ₹753.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!