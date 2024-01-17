COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today : On the last day, the Cochin Shipyard's open price was ₹780.6 and the close price was ₹770.55. The stock had a high of ₹808 and a low of ₹772.9. The company's market capitalization is ₹20,832.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹802.4 and the 52-week low is ₹205.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 806,517 shares.

