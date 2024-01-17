Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

COCHIN SHIPYARD stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2024, by 2.76 %. The stock closed at 770.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 791.85 per share. Investors should monitor COCHIN SHIPYARD stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

COCHIN SHIPYARD Stock Price Today

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today : On the last day, the Cochin Shipyard's open price was 780.6 and the close price was 770.55. The stock had a high of 808 and a low of 772.9. The company's market capitalization is 20,832.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 802.4 and the 52-week low is 205.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 806,517 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST COCHIN SHIPYARD share price Live :COCHIN SHIPYARD closed at ₹770.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Cochin Shipyard on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 806,517. The closing price of the stock was 770.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.