COCHIN SHIPYARD share price Today Live Updates : Cochin Shipyard Faces Decline in Today's Trading Session

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Cochin Shipyard's stock opened at ₹1720 and closed at ₹1655.75, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1737.8 and a low of ₹1680 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹43,570.12 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹2977.1 and a low of ₹586.58. The BSE recorded a volume of 67,927 shares traded.
COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Live Updates: COCHIN SHIPYARD share price is at ₹1640 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1632.05 and ₹1668.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1632.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1668.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, COCHIN SHIPYARD has experienced a trading volume that is 36.56% lower than yesterday, with the stock price currently at ₹1690, reflecting a decrease of 2.07%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial, alongside price, for assessing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has shown some movement, ranging from 1719.1 to 1682.8 in the last hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 1682.8 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1719.1.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1709.33
|Support 1
|1689.33
|Resistance 2
|1719.67
|Support 2
|1679.67
|Resistance 3
|1729.33
|Support 3
|1669.33
COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1737.8 & ₹1680 yesterday to end at ₹1698. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.