COCHIN SHIPYARD share price Today Live Updates : Cochin Shipyard Faces Decline in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:15 PM IST Trade
COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live Updates : COCHIN SHIPYARD stock price went down today, 03 Dec 2024, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 1655.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1640 per share. Investors should monitor COCHIN SHIPYARD stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Cochin Shipyard's stock opened at 1720 and closed at 1655.75, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 1737.8 and a low of 1680 during the session. With a market capitalization of 43,570.12 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 2977.1 and a low of 586.58. The BSE recorded a volume of 67,927 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 12:15 PM IST COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Live Updates: COCHIN SHIPYARD trading at ₹1640, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹1655.75

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Live Updates: COCHIN SHIPYARD share price is at 1640 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1632.05 and 1668.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1632.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1668.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 Dec 2024, 11:49 AM IST COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -36.56% lower than yesterday

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, COCHIN SHIPYARD has experienced a trading volume that is 36.56% lower than yesterday, with the stock price currently at 1690, reflecting a decrease of 2.07%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial, alongside price, for assessing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 Dec 2024, 11:38 AM IST COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has shown some movement, ranging from 1719.1 to 1682.8 in the last hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 1682.8 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1719.1. Please note that the information is based on data available up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11709.33Support 11689.33
Resistance 21719.67Support 21679.67
Resistance 31729.33Support 31669.33
03 Dec 2024, 11:20 AM IST COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Live Updates: COCHIN SHIPYARD closed at ₹1655.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1737.8 & 1680 yesterday to end at 1698. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

