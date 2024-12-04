COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Cochin Shipyard opened at ₹1720 and closed at ₹1655.75, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1737.8 and a low of ₹1605.1 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹44,343.58 crore, the stock's performance reflects significant volatility, especially compared to its 52-week high of ₹2977.1 and low of ₹586.58. The trading volume stood at 101,710 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 139.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1259 k & BSE volume was 101 k.
COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1737.8 & ₹1605.1 yesterday to end at ₹1686.3. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.