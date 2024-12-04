Hello User
COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live Updates : COCHIN SHIPYARD stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 1.85 %. The stock closed at 1655.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1686.3 per share. Investors should monitor COCHIN SHIPYARD stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live Updates

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Cochin Shipyard opened at 1720 and closed at 1655.75, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 1737.8 and a low of 1605.1 during the session. With a market capitalization of 44,343.58 crore, the stock's performance reflects significant volatility, especially compared to its 52-week high of 2977.1 and low of 586.58. The trading volume stood at 101,710 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: COCHIN SHIPYARD volume yesterday was 1361 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 567 k

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 139.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1259 k & BSE volume was 101 k.

04 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: COCHIN SHIPYARD closed at ₹1655.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1737.8 & 1605.1 yesterday to end at 1686.3. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

