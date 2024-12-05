Hello User
COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live Updates : COCHIN SHIPYARD stock price went up today, 05 Dec 2024, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 1686.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1690 per share. Investors should monitor COCHIN SHIPYARD stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live Updates

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Cochin Shipyard opened at 1700 and closed at 1686.3, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 1720 and a low of 1665.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 44,608 crore, the stock has a notable 52-week high of 2977.1 and a low of 586.58. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 105,709 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for COCHIN SHIPYARD on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11725.73Support 11667.73
Resistance 21755.87Support 21639.87
Resistance 31783.73Support 31609.73
05 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 1055.0, 37.57% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1627.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0011
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
05 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: COCHIN SHIPYARD volume yesterday was 616 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 577 k

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 510 k & BSE volume was 105 k.

05 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: COCHIN SHIPYARD closed at ₹1686.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1720 & 1665.05 yesterday to end at 1690. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

