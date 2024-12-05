COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Cochin Shipyard opened at ₹1700 and closed at ₹1686.3, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1720 and a low of ₹1665.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹44,608 crore, the stock has a notable 52-week high of ₹2977.1 and a low of ₹586.58. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 105,709 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for COCHIN SHIPYARD on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1725.73
|Support 1
|1667.73
|Resistance 2
|1755.87
|Support 2
|1639.87
|Resistance 3
|1783.73
|Support 3
|1609.73
COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹1055.0, 37.57% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1627.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 510 k & BSE volume was 105 k.
COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1720 & ₹1665.05 yesterday to end at ₹1690. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.