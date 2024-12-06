COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Cochin Shipyard opened at ₹1700 and closed at ₹1690, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1719 and a low of ₹1650 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹44,258.08 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹2977.1, while the low is ₹586.58. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 32,030 shares for Cochin Shipyard.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: The share price of COCHIN SHIPYARD has decreased by 1.65%, currently trading at ₹1656.00. Over the past year, the shares have experienced a remarkable increase of 162.87%, reaching ₹1656.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 18.48%, reaching 24708.40 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.53%
|3 Months
|-11.55%
|6 Months
|-9.21%
|YTD
|148.5%
|1 Year
|162.87%
COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for COCHIN SHIPYARD on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1707.03
|Support 1
|1641.53
|Resistance 2
|1734.07
|Support 2
|1603.07
|Resistance 3
|1772.53
|Support 3
|1576.03
COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹1055.0, 37.34% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1627.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: COCHIN SHIPYARD volume yesterday was 495 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 574 k
COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 463 k & BSE volume was 32 k.
COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: COCHIN SHIPYARD closed at ₹1690 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1719 & ₹1650 yesterday to end at ₹1683.8. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.