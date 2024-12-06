Hello User
COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live Updates : COCHIN SHIPYARD stock price went down today, 06 Dec 2024, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 1690 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1683.8 per share. Investors should monitor COCHIN SHIPYARD stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live Updates

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Cochin Shipyard opened at 1700 and closed at 1690, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 1719 and a low of 1650 during the session. With a market capitalization of 44,258.08 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at 2977.1, while the low is 586.58. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 32,030 shares for Cochin Shipyard.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:19 AM IST COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: The share price of COCHIN SHIPYARD has decreased by 1.65%, currently trading at 1656.00. Over the past year, the shares have experienced a remarkable increase of 162.87%, reaching 1656.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 18.48%, reaching 24708.40 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.53%
3 Months-11.55%
6 Months-9.21%
YTD148.5%
1 Year162.87%
06 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for COCHIN SHIPYARD on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11707.03Support 11641.53
Resistance 21734.07Support 21603.07
Resistance 31772.53Support 31576.03
06 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 1055.0, 37.34% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1627.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0011
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
06 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: COCHIN SHIPYARD volume yesterday was 495 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 574 k

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 463 k & BSE volume was 32 k.

06 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: COCHIN SHIPYARD closed at ₹1690 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1719 & 1650 yesterday to end at 1683.8. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

