Mon Dec 09 2024 09:34:01
COCHIN SHIPYARD share price Today Live Updates : Cochin Shipyard Faces Decline in Today's Trading

2 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live Updates : COCHIN SHIPYARD stock price went down today, 09 Dec 2024, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 1680.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1669.7 per share. Investors should monitor COCHIN SHIPYARD stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live Updates

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Cochin Shipyard's shares opened at 1683 and closed slightly higher at 1683.8. The stock reached a high of 1700 and dipped to a low of 1644 during the day. With a market capitalization of 44,510.64 crore, the company’s shares traded a volume of 86,599 on the BSE. Over the past year, Cochin Shipyard has seen a significant price range, with a 52-week high of 2977.1 and a low of 586.58.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:30:45 AM IST

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Live Updates: COCHIN SHIPYARD share price is at 1669.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1662.87 and 1714.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1662.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1714.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

09 Dec 2024, 09:21:28 AM IST

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: The share price of COCHIN SHIPYARD has decreased by 0.32%, currently trading at 1675.00. Over the past year, COCHIN SHIPYARD's shares have experienced a remarkable increase of 164.03%, reaching 1675.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.27%
3 Months-9.69%
6 Months-11.55%
YTD149.92%
1 Year164.03%
09 Dec 2024, 08:50:17 AM IST

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for COCHIN SHIPYARD on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11714.37Support 11662.87
Resistance 21733.93Support 21630.93
Resistance 31765.87Support 31611.37
09 Dec 2024, 08:34:52 AM IST

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 1055.0, 37.22% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1627.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0011
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
09 Dec 2024, 08:17:06 AM IST

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: COCHIN SHIPYARD volume yesterday was 490 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 576 k

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 403 k & BSE volume was 86 k.

09 Dec 2024, 08:02:12 AM IST

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: COCHIN SHIPYARD closed at ₹1683.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1700 & 1644 yesterday to end at 1680.35. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

