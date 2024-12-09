COCHIN SHIPYARD share price Today Live Updates : Cochin Shipyard Faces Decline in Today's Trading

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Cochin Shipyard's shares opened at ₹1683 and closed slightly higher at ₹1683.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1700 and dipped to a low of ₹1644 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹44,510.64 crore, the company’s shares traded a volume of 86,599 on the BSE. Over the past year, Cochin Shipyard has seen a significant price range, with a 52-week high of ₹2977.1 and a low of ₹586.58.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Live Updates: COCHIN SHIPYARD share price is at ₹1669.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1662.87 and ₹1714.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1662.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1714.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: The share price of COCHIN SHIPYARD has decreased by 0.32%, currently trading at ₹1675.00. Over the past year, COCHIN SHIPYARD's shares have experienced a remarkable increase of 164.03%, reaching ₹1675.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.27%
|3 Months
|-9.69%
|6 Months
|-11.55%
|YTD
|149.92%
|1 Year
|164.03%
COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for COCHIN SHIPYARD on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1714.37
|Support 1
|1662.87
|Resistance 2
|1733.93
|Support 2
|1630.93
|Resistance 3
|1765.87
|Support 3
|1611.37
COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹1055.0, 37.22% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1627.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 403 k & BSE volume was 86 k.
COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1700 & ₹1644 yesterday to end at ₹1680.35. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.