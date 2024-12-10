COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Cochin Shipyard's shares opened at ₹1698.45 and closed lower at ₹1680.35, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1698.45 and a low of ₹1660.05 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹44,280.44 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated significantly, with a 52-week high of ₹2977.10 and a low of ₹586.58. The BSE recorded a volume of 20,646 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹1055.0, 37.35% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1627.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 359 k & BSE volume was 20 k.
COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1698.45 & ₹1660.05 yesterday to end at ₹1684. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.