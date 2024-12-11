COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Cochin Shipyard opened at ₹1690 and closed slightly lower at ₹1679.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1690.5 and a low of ₹1595.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹42,971.62 crore, the stock's performance reflects a significant decline from its 52-week high of ₹2977.1, while remaining considerably above its 52-week low of ₹600.6. The BSE volume was 23,167 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for COCHIN SHIPYARD on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1676.47
|Support 1
|1602.77
|Resistance 2
|1722.43
|Support 2
|1575.03
|Resistance 3
|1750.17
|Support 3
|1529.07
COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹1055.0, 35.57% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1627.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 403 k & BSE volume was 23 k.
COCHIN SHIPYARD Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1690.5 & ₹1595.1 yesterday to end at ₹1637.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.